Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 869 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.39. 4,084,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

