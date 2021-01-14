Access Financial Services Inc. Takes $1.16 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.20.

Shares of APD stock traded down $4.42 on Thursday, hitting $286.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,106,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,837. The firm has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

