Access Financial Services Inc. Takes $1.75 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,276 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 217,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,724,000 after acquiring an additional 419,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.52. 20,105,137 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

