Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ACQ.AX) (ASX:ACQ) Insider Barry Fairley Sells 60,000 Shares

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ACQ.AX) (ASX:ACQ) insider Barry Fairley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.52 ($1.09), for a total value of A$91,320.00 ($65,228.57).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.86.

Get Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ACQ.AX) alerts:

About Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ACQ.AX)

Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Acorn Capital Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the listed and unlisted microcap companies. The fund benchmarks its performance against S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ACQ.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Capital Investment Fund Limited (ACQ.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.