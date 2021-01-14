Actinium Price Reaches $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Actinium has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $230,163.16 and $270,511.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003599 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000065 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 27,674,400 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

