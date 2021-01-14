Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $100.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $89.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.60. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $92.99. The company has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 200,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.65, for a total transaction of $15,330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

