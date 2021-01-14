Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ADMS. ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $127.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million. Analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

