adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €310.00 by Bank of America

adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €310.00 ($364.71) price target by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADS. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €330.00 ($388.24) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €265.39 ($312.22).

FRA:ADS traded down €1.40 ($1.65) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €286.80 ($337.41). The company had a trading volume of 406,161 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €286.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €268.65. adidas AG has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

