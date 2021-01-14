Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €840.67 ($989.02).

