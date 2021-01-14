aelf Hits One Day Volume of $15.29 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 14th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $67.58 million and $15.29 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00042785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00383028 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00037912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,567.29 or 0.03965095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012583 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF is a token. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

