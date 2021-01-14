Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANNSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC lowered Aena S.M.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ANNSF stock opened at $170.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.38 and its 200 day moving average is $149.46. Aena S.M.E. has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $194.30.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

