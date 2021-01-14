Aequi Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) Shares Up 1.4%

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ARBGU) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.02 and last traded at $10.77. 312,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 223% from the average session volume of 96,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Aequi Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARBGU)

Aequi Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

