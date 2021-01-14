AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading Up 30.3%

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)’s share price was up 30.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $127.74 and last traded at $125.29. Approximately 1,049,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the average daily volume of 253,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.09 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 362.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter valued at $76,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

