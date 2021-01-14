AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded by Alembic Global Advisors to Overweight

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by equities researchers at Alembic Global Advisors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $120.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Alembic Global Advisors’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.78% from the stock’s previous close.

AVAV has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $96.17 on Thursday. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.58.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 100,276 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 1,445.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 78,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 73,723 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 44.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 201,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 61,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AeroVironment by 37.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after buying an additional 47,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

