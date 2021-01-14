Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Aflac by 173.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFL opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $53.46.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,240 shares of company stock worth $2,458,345. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

