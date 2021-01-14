Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 274,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 12.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,751,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,239,000 after buying an additional 628,922 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 13.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $536,000. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE AFL traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.87. 2,865,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 6,809 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $303,749.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,702.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.