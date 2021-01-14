Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

AGGZF opened at $27.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $36.10.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.