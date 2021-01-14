AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.38

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 23837704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.90.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

In other AgEagle Aerial Systems news, major shareholder Bret Chilcott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,650,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,538,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Nicole M. Fernandez-Mcgovern sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $64,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 373,192 shares of company stock worth $1,141,912.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAVS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.