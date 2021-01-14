AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.38

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 23837704 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.90.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAVS. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.
About AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry in the United States and internationally. It offers FarmLens, a subscription based cloud analytics service that processes data collected with a drone for use by farmers and agronomists; HempOverview, a software-as-a-solution web- and map-based technology platform to support the operations of domestic industrial hemp programs for state and tribal nation departments of agriculture, growers, and processors; and ParkView, a proprietary aerial imagery and data analytics platform for assessing and supporting sustainability initiatives involving municipal, state, and federal public parks and recreation areas.
