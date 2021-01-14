AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Stock Price Up 11.5%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE)’s stock price rose 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 469,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 214,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.50.

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 932.89% and a negative net margin of 582.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 8,238.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 151,005 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AgeX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in shares of AgeX Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as the ischemic heart.

