AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Stock Price Up 11.5%

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE)’s stock price rose 11.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 469,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 214,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.50.
AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. AgeX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 932.89% and a negative net margin of 582.11%.
AgeX Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:AGE)
AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as the ischemic heart.
