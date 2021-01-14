AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of AGF Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC began coverage on shares of AGF Management in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AGF Management from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of AGF Management stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.05. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.38.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.