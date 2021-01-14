Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aggreko Plc (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARGKF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Investec cut shares of Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aggreko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aggreko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of ARGKF stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. Aggreko has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

