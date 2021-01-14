Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Shares Up 6.6%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) shares were up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $1.95. Approximately 6,394,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 12,228,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

ALRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $85.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.13.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aileron Therapeutics news, insider Muneer A. Satter purchased 9,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.