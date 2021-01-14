Aion Trading 10.3% Lower This Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Aion has a total market cap of $37.89 million and $2.21 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0777 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,578.03 or 1.00128912 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00341091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016112 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.72 or 0.00543233 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.79 or 0.00146197 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002127 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00028345 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000674 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

