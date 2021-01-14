Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $289.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,926. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.56 and a 200-day moving average of $283.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

