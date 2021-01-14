AirSwap (AST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $19.88 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. AirSwap has a total market cap of $19.88 million and $3.34 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00043305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00370614 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00037365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.04053193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00013386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap is a token. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

