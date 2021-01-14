Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:AIXXF remained flat at $$17.45 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. Aixtron has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

Get Aixtron alerts:

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.