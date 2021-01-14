Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:AIXXF remained flat at $$17.45 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. Aixtron has a 1-year low of $8.07 and a 1-year high of $18.25.
Aixtron Company Profile
See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.