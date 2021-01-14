Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ajinomoto stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ajinomoto has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ajinomoto from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

