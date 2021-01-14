Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Trading Down 1.8%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) shares traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.26 and last traded at $36.69. 23,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 69,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

