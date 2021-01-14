Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Down 7.3%

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) shares traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $99.31 and last traded at $99.79. 1,187,241 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 503,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.86.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $36,085.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $65,911.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,370.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,505. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the second quarter worth about $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

