Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Shares Up 6.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)’s share price was up 6.9% on Thursday after 140166 raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. 140166 currently has a positive rating on the stock. Alaska Air Group traded as high as $56.14 and last traded at $55.42. Approximately 3,172,774 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,876,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Cfra raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $659,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 8,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.