Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Shares Up 6.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)’s share price was up 6.9% on Thursday after 140166 raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. 140166 currently has a positive rating on the stock. Alaska Air Group traded as high as $56.14 and last traded at $55.42. Approximately 3,172,774 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,876,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.85.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Cfra raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.19.
In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,130 shares of company stock valued at $659,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)
Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.
