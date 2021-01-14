Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Albertsons Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Albertsons Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $18.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $24,662,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the third quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

