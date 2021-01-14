Alchemint Standards (SDS) Market Cap Reaches $183,724.92

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $183,724.92 and approximately $104.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00031842 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00107609 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00236558 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00059348 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,541.91 or 0.85669413 BTC.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

