Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Trading 19.9% Higher

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s share price traded up 19.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.19. 6,352,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 2,203,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $473.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

