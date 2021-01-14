Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $156.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $160.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.45.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,000,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,459,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,179 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 948.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 883,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,134,000 after purchasing an additional 799,514 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 438,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,181,000 after purchasing an additional 402,567 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 579,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,283,000 after purchasing an additional 393,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 715,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,822,000 after purchasing an additional 337,045 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

