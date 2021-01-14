Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.80

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 9571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

