Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Increased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.43.

NYSE:BABA traded up $7.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $242.98. 29,414,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,693,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $657.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.39 and a 200 day moving average of $266.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

