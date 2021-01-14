Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Rating Reiterated by Nomura

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Nomura in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $338.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.43.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $235.30 on Thursday. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $169.95 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.24 and its 200 day moving average is $266.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Assetmark purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $0. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $0. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 640.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

