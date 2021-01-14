Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.14

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.14 and traded as low as $29.42. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $29.80, with a volume of 8,002 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.14.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

