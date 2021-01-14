ALL BEST ICO (ALLBI) Trading Down 65.9% This Week

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded down 66% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. ALL BEST ICO has a market cap of $3,925.99 and $23.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 65.9% against the dollar. One ALL BEST ICO token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00381832 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00038221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.03 or 0.04101887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012671 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO is a token. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 486,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,046,897 tokens. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

