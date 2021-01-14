Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC owned 0.05% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 82,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.46.

Allegiant Travel stock traded up $8.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.11. The company had a trading volume of 165,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.98. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $197.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $271,034.36. Also, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $168,860.00. Insiders sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

