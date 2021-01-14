Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.56% of Allegion worth $59,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.89.

Shares of Allegion stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.23. 16,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.80. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $728.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

