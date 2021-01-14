AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL) Trading 0.1% Higher

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $26.03. 4,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 7.43% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

