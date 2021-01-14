Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading 14.4% Higher

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) traded up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.07. 1,622,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 845,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,051,000 after purchasing an additional 520,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,881,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,839,000 after buying an additional 1,781,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,563,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,675,000 after buying an additional 305,841 shares in the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,809,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,669,000 after acquiring an additional 262,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

