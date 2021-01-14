Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Trading 14.4% Higher

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) traded up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.07. 1,622,269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 845,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.
The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,312,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,051,000 after purchasing an additional 520,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 43.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,881,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,839,000 after buying an additional 1,781,863 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,563,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,675,000 after buying an additional 305,841 shares in the last quarter. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,809,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,669,000 after acquiring an additional 262,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.
About Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.
