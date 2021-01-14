Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.24

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 16025 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $521.86 million, a PE ratio of -53.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,276 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Allot Communications worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

