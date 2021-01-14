Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,450 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,331% compared to the average volume of 188 put options.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALNY. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at $33,174,905.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $170.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $175.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

