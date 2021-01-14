Alpha Coin (APC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $74.00

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 103.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Alpha Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $9,998.34 and approximately $74.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,372.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.08 or 0.01333603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.85 or 0.00555840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043776 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00169460 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001847 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

APC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

