Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) (LON:AFX) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,465.00

Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) (LON:AFX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,465 ($19.14) and last traded at GBX 1,432.50 ($18.72), with a volume of 4299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,370 ($17.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of £581.79 million and a PE ratio of 56.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,285.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,040.85.

About Alpha FX Group plc (AFX.L) (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange services in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its activities comprise initial design and implementation of hedging strategies, as well as ongoing management and monitoring of currency risks. The company sells forward currency contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, payments and collections, and option contracts.

