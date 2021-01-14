Alpha Quark Token Hits Market Capitalization of $4.53 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00004593 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a market cap of $4.53 million and $2.64 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Alpha Quark Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00106710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00059493 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00228473 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,158.56 or 0.84210915 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000605 BTC.

About Alpha Quark Token

Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,505,250 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

Alpha Quark Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Quark Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Quark Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Quark Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.