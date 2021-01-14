Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,880.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,818.29.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $16.14 on Thursday, reaching $1,731.11. The stock had a trading volume of 101,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,843.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,765.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,609.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

