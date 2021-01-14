ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:RDOG) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.71 and last traded at $40.72. Approximately 1,306 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth $267,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF in the second quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter worth $248,000.

